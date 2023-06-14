Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.96

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.96 and traded as high as $12.62. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 41,175 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 million, a P/E ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen bought 160,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,412,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

