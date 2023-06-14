Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.69 million and $265,674.12 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003407 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000515 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

