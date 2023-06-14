Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.183 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.14 EPS.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

