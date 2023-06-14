Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.49. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $338.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,770,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,162,498,000 after purchasing an additional 48,349 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,541 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 61,271 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 18,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

