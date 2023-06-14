MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

