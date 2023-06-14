MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MIND Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51.
About MIND Technology
