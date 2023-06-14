Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 4,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

