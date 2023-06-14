Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 4,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Mitie Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitie Group (MITFY)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.