Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTSFY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,676. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.