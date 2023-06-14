Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.01. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 748,834 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 115.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 418,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.