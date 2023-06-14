Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.01. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 748,834 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 115.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 418,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
