MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in May

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Down 3.9 %

MGYOY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,952. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment covers production fields and assets under construction.

