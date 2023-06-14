Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $149,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. 943,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,854. The company has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

