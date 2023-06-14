Monero Price Tops $133.00 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $68.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.00 or 0.00530577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,060.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00291819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00405905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,292,149 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

