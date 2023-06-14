MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
