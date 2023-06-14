MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MoneyGram International by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MoneyGram International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

