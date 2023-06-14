MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up about 4.8% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,741 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $384.10 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $398.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.35.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

