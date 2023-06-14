Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.22

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $143.83 million and $1.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00045176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,591,488 coins and its circulating supply is 660,663,010 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

