Moonriver Price Reaches $4.99 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $35.02 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00019211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,835,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,019,333 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

