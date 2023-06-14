Morgan Stanley Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $118.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ELF opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $2,479,699.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,890.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.