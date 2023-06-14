Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Motorpoint Group Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of LON:MOTR traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.50). The company had a trading volume of 244,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,672. Motorpoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.15 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.50 ($2.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49. The stock has a market cap of £108.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.16.
