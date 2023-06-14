Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $118.15

Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.15 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.50), with a volume of 244706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £108.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

