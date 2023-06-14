MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $2.42 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00397966 USD and is down -29.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

