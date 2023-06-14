MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MVO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 60,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,568. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

