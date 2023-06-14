Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,284 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics makes up about 1.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Myriad Genetics worth $44,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,269 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MYGN opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

