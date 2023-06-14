Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $42,181.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00107750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00051652 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021785 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,355,746 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

