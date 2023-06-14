Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $42,549.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00105765 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00033848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00022561 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,357,650 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

