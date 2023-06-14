NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00004666 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $60.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00045285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,298,612 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 916,298,612 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.19483598 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $55,825,879.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

