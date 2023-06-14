NEAR Protocol Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00004708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $42.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,298,612 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 916,298,612 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.19483598 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $55,825,879.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.