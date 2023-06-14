Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.15 and last traded at C$40.15. 399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

