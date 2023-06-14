Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Netflix by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $444.42. 2,542,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,367,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.53 and a 52-week high of $447.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.