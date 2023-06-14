Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 314,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 609,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $898.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,392.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 78.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.