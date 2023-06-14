NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,056 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 6.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $155,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

