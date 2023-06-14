NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Trading Up 5.7%

NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 54,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 50,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

NGEx Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$277.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NGEx Resources Company Profile

NGEx Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its core assets include the 100% owned Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina; and 63% owned Los Helados project located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

