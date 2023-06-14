Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.99

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1114449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Nintendo Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 894,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 650,866 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,768 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

