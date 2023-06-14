Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.73. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 3,002,143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,993,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

