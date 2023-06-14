Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,004,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 451,929 shares.The stock last traded at $33.94 and had previously closed at $33.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.30%.

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $276,167 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

