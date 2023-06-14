Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.85

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 43334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
