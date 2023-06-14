Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.76

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 63098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.