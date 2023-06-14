Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 552.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 697,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 165,378 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.