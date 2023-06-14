Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.44

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $14.42. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 58,620 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
