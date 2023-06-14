Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.44

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $14.42. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 58,620 shares.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 212,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 129,462 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

