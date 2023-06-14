Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Update

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 720.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent SEC filing.
Nuwellis Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NUWE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 273,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,211. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.
