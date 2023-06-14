NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 843,016 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $279,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.93. 14,947,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,341,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $419.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

