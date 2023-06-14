NXM Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020223 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,067.86 or 1.00085674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018770 BTC.

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

