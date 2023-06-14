Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.99

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and traded as high as $25.00. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 17,133 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,114 shares of company stock worth $51,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

