Oasis Network Price Down 9.5% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $263.05 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.13 or 0.06691435 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00045671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04553264 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $15,723,556.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

