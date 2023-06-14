Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
NASDAQ OCUL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $411.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
