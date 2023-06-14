Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Omega Flex Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

Further Reading

