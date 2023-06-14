OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Up 8%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. 220,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 272,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OneSpan Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $674.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

