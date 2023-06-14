OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.89 ($0.10), with a volume of 76481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.09).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.19 million, a P/E ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 1.55.

About OptiBiotix Health

(Get Rating)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.