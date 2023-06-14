Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lowered by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 69,574 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

