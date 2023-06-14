Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.
ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
