Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.72. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

