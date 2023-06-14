Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Up 0%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Orica Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Orica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

